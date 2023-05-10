Jonathan Majors appears in court for domestic violence charges

Jonathan Majors appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday regarding the status of his ongoing assault case.

According to an updated complaint unsealed on Tuesday, Majors, 33, allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s finger, grabbed her arm and struck her with his hand.

While the complaint updates the underlying basis for the charges, the charges themselves remain the same. They include assault, attempted assault and aggravated harassment.

Majors has not entered a plea, though in a statement issued by his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, he clearly disputes the charges.

"We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed," Chaudhry writes in the statement. "We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not 'fix' their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying."

"Yet this false case continues, the woman’s claimed location shifts, and her story morphs. This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims," the statement continues. "Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors."

Chaudhry goes on to claim they have obtained "even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again."

Chaudhry also accused prosecutors of racial bias in the case and reiterated that her team has provided investigators with video evidence that allegedly exonerates Majors.

The next court hearing for this case is scheduled for June 13.

