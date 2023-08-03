Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial delayed until September

Jonathan Majors will have his day in court on domestic violence charges, but not until September.

The Associated Press reports the Loki and Creed III star appeared during a brief hearing in Lower Manhattan Thursday, August 3, when prosecutors asked for more time to prepare.

In turn, the judge postponed the trial, setting a tentative date of September 6.

Majors was arrested in March after New York Police Department officers responded to a 911 call for an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in the city's Chelsea neighborhood. His accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, struck and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward, during the March confrontation.

Majors was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denied the allegations from the outset, saying the evidence would prove the actor is innocent.

In response to the setting of the trial date, Doug Cohen, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said in a statement, "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."

In an email Thursday, Chaudhry noted, "For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

If convicted, the 33-year-old actor faces up to a year in jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.