Jordan Fisher named lead of Broadway's upcoming 'Purple Rain' musical

The upcoming Broadway production of Purple Rain has found its lead.

Jordan Fisher will take on the Prince-centric musical's main role in the spring of 2027, playing an ambitious musician named "The Kid."

"It's so special," Fisher told Good Morning America Tuesday after the casting announcement was made.

The actor's previous stage appearances include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Hadestown, as well as screen credits in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Turning Red and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. He and dancing partner Lindsay Arnold won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Fisher told GMA about the work he's already been putting in to prepare for his Purple Rain role.

"I've been able to tap into and hone everything that it takes to be a great dancer, a great artist, a great vocalist, a great musician, a great storyteller, a great actor," he said. "For the first time in my career, I play every instrument I've ever played. Six instruments in this show ... I'm doing it all in 3-inch heels, backwards, up and in the middle of a snowstorm. It is the most rewarding, artistically satisfying thing that I have ever gotten to do."

Purple Rain is based on Prince's Oscar-winning 1984 film and his Grammy-winning 1984 album of the same name. The musical will feature over 20 of Prince's biggest hits, including "When Doves Cry" and "I Would Die 4 U."

Purple Rain comes to New York City after a successful Minneapolis run, which starred Kris Kollins as "The Kid," Rachel Webb as Apollonia and Jared Howelton as Morris.

The musical begins previews at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on March 12, 2027, and will open on April 12, 2027. Tickets for the upcoming musical are available to purchase via Telecharge.

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