Joseph Brown|Honoree for August 29th, 2025

Joseph Brown

Joseph Brown of Deltona Fire Rescue was nominated by his fiancé Kierra who says, “Every day he goes out and put his life on the line for others. His strength and commitment inspire his family beyond words. The restless nights and early mornings but still have time for his loved ones. Running into fires without a second thought to save lives is something only a hero would do. His dedication to the community is a true reflection of strength, courage and a deep desire to make the world a different place.”

Joseph, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fishlips Waterside Bar and Grill in Port Canaveral and four tickets to the Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!