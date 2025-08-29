Joseph Brown|Honoree for August 29th, 2025

Joseph Brown of Deltona Fire Rescue was nominated by his fiancé Kierra who says, “Every day he goes out and put his life on the line for others. His strength and commitment inspire his family beyond words. The restless nights and early mornings but still have time for his loved ones. Running into fires without a second thought to save lives is something only a hero would do. His dedication to the community is a true reflection of strength, courage and a deep desire to make the world a different place.”

Joseph, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fishlips Waterside Bar and Grill in Port Canaveral and four tickets to the Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center.

