Just a heads up... Dynamic pricing on I-4 Express starts today

Starting today, right now actually it’s already in effect, taking the Express toll lanes on I-4 could cost you more money. Look, I’d a big fan of zooming right past stopped traffic on I-4 through downtown, but how much are you and me willing to pay?

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began what they’re calling dynamic pricing on I-4 express toll lanes. What’s this mean for you? Well, they can control how much each segment will cost you based on traffic and congestion and it can change in real time. In other words, if I-4 isn’t moving and the Express lanes become in high demand, that price is going to go up. How much?

Well, it’s not exactly clear, according to their website. As of now, you’re paying 50 cents per segment to drive on I-4 Express. That number will increase based on demand with a max of $3 per segment.

On a really busy day on the roads, if you travel all 21-miles in the Express lanes, that could add up quickly. However, some experts say the focus on the “dynamic toll pricing” will be more focused on the areas through downtown Orlando during peak driving hours, which would be weekdays 6-9 am and 3-7 pm during rush hour.



