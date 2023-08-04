Justin Bradley | Honoree for August 4th, 2023

Justin was nominated by his team at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, who said “Detective Justin Bradley has been with the agency since 2009 and is currently assigned to our Seminole Collaborative Opioid Response Efforts (SCORE) Unit. The primary goal is to save lives by combating the Opioid Epidemic through a collaborative initiative. The SCORE Initiative has a comprehensive approach to funnel those who have overdosed and are being treated in the Emergency Department and transition them through a pipeline of detoxification, stabilization, and treatment/rehabilitation. SCORE develops and implements a seamless, collaborative, stabilization and treatment solution to reduce opioid overdoses, recidivism and mortality.

Recently, Detective Bradley responded to a wellness check in Sanford, Fl. Unfortunately, the individual experienced a relapse of addiction which led to psychosis. This individual’s family wrote to Sheriff Lemma, commending all the Deputies involved, especially Detective Bradley, for directing them on their next steps. The next day, Detective Bradley, followed up with the family and has gone over and above in his helpfulness to the family and the individual involved. He has shown care about the situation and helped them when they didn’t know what to do.”

Justin, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets to see George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Hard Rock Live on November 1st, 2023.

