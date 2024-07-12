Keith Bane | Honoree for July 12th, 2024

Keith Baine was nominated by a host of friends, family & loved ones, including sister-in-law Mary Boschetto, who said “Keith is the kindest, non-judgmental human I have ever met. He goes to work with full commitment and compassion for everyone and has a judgement free heart. He is a firefighter/paramedic and he continues to push himself to continue educating himself so he can help those in need. He is so hardworking, understanding and always picks up the phone when a family member or friend needs help. When my dad’s heart was having issues Keith was the one who was guiding all of us and reading all the paperwork so we could be educated on what’s going on. He truly is just a gem of a person, hardworking courageous, kind, positive and well words just don’t fit to how amazing of a person he is. That is why I feel as a first responder Keith Bane should be recognized.”

Keith’s friends shared that sentiment, with Justin Levaughn saying “He has been a paramedic for over 14 years and since growing his career in the Fire Department has excelled in everything that he does. He is passionate about saving lives and putting himself into harm’s way so that others may receive care. I’ve never met someone who’s entire personality and lifestyle embodies what it means to be a caretaker, and Baine is exactly that person.” Alicia Castro emphasizes Keith is an “amazing human” and Rebecca Ashe said “Keith is so dedicated to his job, but also represents what a first responder is off duty. He’s always willing to help the community and goes out of his way to do so!”

Keith’s wife, Miranda Baine, sums it up nicely: “It’s hard to even put into words, Keith is hands down the most loving caring and selfless person I ever had the privilege to know. Keith treats every human with care and compassion. For Keith, being a paramedic fire fighter isn’t a job, it’s a calling. He goes in early and stays late, honestly he’s never off duty. From saving dogs in fires to helping old ladies when they fall and can’t get up, he is there. He is the top medic for 100% successful iv hits. He never misses. He knows every bum in this city by name often remembering small things they like and bringing them something special when on duty. Keith is the type of guy who will do the hard stuff when no one else will. I know that everyone who calls 911 when he’s on shift is lucky because Keith will be there.”

Keith, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

