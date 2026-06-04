Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos unpack their new docuseries 'Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive produce a new six-part docuseries called Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House.

The docuseries, which follows ordinary people blindsided by manipulators who know exactly how to weaponize tenant protections, is now available to watch on Hulu. Ripa and Consuelos spoke to ABC Audio about the unbelievable true stories included in the series.

"The title didn't come out of nowhere. This is what these very frustrated homeowners keep saying because they are so desperate," Ripa said.

Consuelos said that the squatters featured in the show "are so good at finding the loopholes in the law ... to frustrate the owners of the homes."

"We've sold homes," Consuelos said. "You just assume you're selling your home, and you go check on it, and you're not gonna find a family that has moved into your house."

Not only that, but you don't assume you'll find multiple families there and discover that "they're leasing the house from a man who claims that's his house," Consuelos continued.

While the married couple have never encountered squatters on any of their properties, Ripa says she has a friend who dealt with squatters.

"He owns properties in California and he said that this is his life," Ripa said. "There's so many times that he has leased a property to a tenant who's never paid rent and then he cannot evict them and so it is a part of his life."

Through those experiences, Ripa said her friend has "had to become better than the squatters."

"It is very common. I keep saying we could do episodes not just in each state, we could episodes in every county of every state or in every borough," Ripa said. "It's not a unique thing."

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