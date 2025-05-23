Kermit the Frog shares words of wisdom for class of 2025

Class of 2025, Kermit the Frog has some sage advice for you all.

Everyone's favorite frog delivered a special "Ker-mencement" address at the University of Maryland in College Park on Thursday and shared some pearls of wisdom for graduating students.

It was in some respects a full-circle moment, as the university is Muppets creator Jim Henson's alma mater.

"I am honored to share some words of wisdom about three things that are close to my heart: finding your people, taking the leap and making connections," Kermit said in his speech.

"As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice, if you're willing to listen to a frog," he continued. "Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together."

The beloved Muppet also revisited his own past and hearkened back to Henson's time at the university.

"Jim and his wife, Jane [Henson], were proud students right here at UMD when the food at the [Adele H. Stamp Student Union] was good," he joked.

At the heart of his speech, Kermit emphasized friendship, harmony and celebrating everyone's special traits.

"The show must go on, and if you're with your people, then you won't have to do it alone, because life is not a solo act," he said. "No, it's not. It's a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you're with your people."

Kermit ended his memorable address with a "Rainbow Connection" sing-along, joined by the crowd of students.

