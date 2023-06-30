Kevin Gildea | Honoree for June 30th, 2023

Kevin Gildea

Kevin was nominated by Jean Kelley, who said “Kevin Gildea. He is a retired U.S. Capitol Police Lieutenant. He spent over 24 years on the force. Currently he is a Safe School Officer in Lake County. He has always cared about others and has always put other ahead of himself. After 24+ years in law enforcement, we moved to Florida to take it easy. After the Parkland shooting, Kevin became outraged that a brother police officer did not rush to stop the slaughter of innocent children. He immediately applied for, and was hired, as a school Guardian. He would be the first to run towards the sound of trouble, and would do everything in his power to prevent another child from being hurt by a school shooter.”

Kevin, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets for Gatorland including the Screaming Gator Zip Line.

