Kevin Hart to be roasted live on Netflix

Kevin Hart is getting his own roast.

The comedian is going to be roasted live on Netflix during the final night of Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles. Fellow comedian Shane Gillis is set to host the event, which will air live to the streaming platform on May 10.

Hart took to Instagram to announce the roast and share his excitement over it.

"It’s going down MOTHER F******!!!!!!! This is what you want????? Ok FINE!!!!! Let’s get active then…. Just remember that I get the f****** MICROPHONE LAST!!!!!!" Hart captioned his post.

He continued, "There has never been a comedian that has sat in the chair ….. I will be the first …. I can take all of the hard punches…. Bring it B******!!!!!! I’m not even close to scared….. this is what I do m************ ….. let’s f****** gooooooooooooooo…… U better buckle up…. This will be the biggest and the best live event EVER!!!!!!!!!!!"

The Roast of Kevin Hart will be executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jeff Ross, Amy Zvi, Dave Becky and Hart.

A 2024 Netflix live event called The Roast of Tom Brady spent three weeks on the platform's global top 10 chart, earning 19.2 million views during that time. To date, it has earned 26 million total views.

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