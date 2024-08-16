Kevin Pedri | Honoree for August 16th, 2024

Kevin Pedri

Kevin Pedri was nominated by his friend, John Helton, who saidLt. Kevin Pedri of the South Daytona Police department is one of the most ethical, professional, friendly people I have ever met. He is a true asset to the community. He also travels the country conducting essential training for other officers. His professionalism and attention to duty and just the overall care this man puts into his job is commendable in itself. All first responders should be honored. Thank you for your service Lt!”

Kevin, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive $200 for Planet Hollywood.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!