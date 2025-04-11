Kevin Roberson | Honoree for April 11th, 2025

Kevin was nominated by his wife, Stefanie, who said ”Officer Kevin Roberson with the Orlando Police Department has served the Orlando public for over 30 years in the capacity as reserve officer and former Master Sargent. He is always fair and consistent with how he addresses issues and responds to complaints. He always goes above and beyond when helping the public and his fellow officers with whatever they need. He is currently at the airport division of OPD and is always willing to answer questions, have a little fun, and ensure the visitors to Orlando are protected and have what they need for a memorable experience in Orlando. He has truly dedicated himself to those he serves and those he serves with.”

Kevin, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive 4 tickets to Island H2O Water Park.

©2025 Cox Media Group