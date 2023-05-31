Kim Cattrall returning to the world of 'Sex and the City', appearing in 'And Just Like That...'

Having famously said "The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no" regarding a return to the role of Samantha Jones that made her a Sex and the City icon, ABC News has confirmed that Kim Cattrall will be seen in the upcoming season of the sequel series And Just Like That... .

The character has been spoken of, and spoken and texted to, by Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the Max series, which ended its first season with Carrie calling her one-time bestie ahead of a visit to bury the hatchet.

Sources say Cattrall's reappearance took even crew members by surprise: She wasn't mentioned on the call sheet and arrived under similarly hush-hush conditions to shoot, suggesting her appearance could be part of a cliff-hanger to bait season 2 viewers into watching a season 3.

Officially, Max — the newly rebranded streamer on which the second season will air — is mum.

Much has been made of a feud between SJP and Cattrall over the years since a deal for a third film fell apart.

Kim didn't hesitate to put the blame on Parker's side of the fence, telling Piers Morgan in 2017 she's "never been friends" with Parker and the rest of her onscreen girl squad, adding of Parker, "She could have been nicer."

Parker, for her part, denied any kind of a "catfight" between them back in 2018 to Page Six.

