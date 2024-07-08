Know Before You Go: Def Leppard + Journey + Cheap Trick

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe "The World Tour" At Sheffield Bramall Lane SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK) (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

One of the biggest stadium tours this Summer is about to make its way into Central Florida as Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick get set to take the stage Wednesday night at Camping World Stadium. If you’re going to the show, here’s some great information covering everything you need to know before you go!

DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY WITH CHEAP TRICK

Wednesday, July 10

Shuttles Start: 2 P.M.

Parking Lots Open: 2 P.M.

Box Office Opens: 2 P.M.

All Gates Open: 4 P.M.

Show Begins: 6 P.M.

All times are subject to change.

Show is rain or shine.

NO UMBRELLAS PERMITTED





STAY HYDRATED!

With the rising heat-index this summer, FANS CAN BRING AN EMPTY OR FACTORY-SEALED PLASTIC WATER BOTTLE

MUST BE 20 OZ. OR LESS





FOR QUICK AND STREAMLINED ENTRY:

Please have your parking pass and mobile ticket ready to scan.





Ticket Tip:

Save your ticket to your mobile wallet before you arrive.





TRAFFIC AND PARKING:

Traffic around Camping World Stadium will be heavy, so we encourage guests to allow ample time to get inside and see the show.

ON-SITE PARKING IS LIMITED! For on-site parking, click here to purchase. Additional parking is available downtown where guests can take a free stadium shuttle to ensure you’re as close to the action as you can get. To find available parking off-site and to purchase, click here.





BAG POLICY:

Clear bag policy only. Must be under 14 x 14 x 6 inches

Small medical and parenting bags are permitted and are subject to security screening at designated entry locations.

To ensure the safest environment possible, Camping World Stadium PROHIBITS the following:

Non-clear bags (with the exception of small clutches, medical and parenting bags)

UMBRELLAS

Stick, poles, signs larger than 11″x17″

Seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers



Coolers, hard-side cups

Outside food & beverage

Laser pointers, flashlights

Unauthorized solicitation, handbills, giveaways or sampling

WEAPONS OF ANY KIND