Know Before You Go: Def Leppard + Journey + Cheap Trick

One of the biggest stadium tours this Summer is about to make its way into Central Florida as Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick get set to take the stage Wednesday night at Camping World Stadium. If you’re going to the show, here’s some great information covering everything you need to know before you go!
DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY WITH CHEAP TRICK
Wednesday, July 10
Shuttles Start: 2 P.M.
Parking Lots Open: 2 P.M.
Box Office Opens: 2 P.M.
All Gates Open: 4 P.M.
Show Begins: 6 P.M.
All times are subject to change.
Show is rain or shine.
NO UMBRELLAS PERMITTED
STAY HYDRATED!
With the rising heat-index this summer, FANS CAN BRING AN EMPTY OR FACTORY-SEALED PLASTIC WATER BOTTLE
MUST BE 20 OZ. OR LESS
FOR QUICK AND STREAMLINED ENTRY:
Please have your parking pass and mobile ticket ready to scan.
Ticket Tip:
Save your ticket to your mobile wallet before you arrive.
TRAFFIC AND PARKING:
Traffic around Camping World Stadium will be heavy, so we encourage guests to allow ample time to get inside and see the show.
ON-SITE PARKING IS LIMITED! For on-site parking, click here to purchase. Additional parking is available downtown where guests can take a free stadium shuttle to ensure you’re as close to the action as you can get. To find available parking off-site and to purchase, click here.
BAG POLICY:
Clear bag policy only. Must be under 14 x 14 x 6 inches
Small medical and parenting bags are permitted and are subject to security screening at designated entry locations.
To ensure the safest environment possible, Camping World Stadium PROHIBITS the following:
- Non-clear bags (with the exception of small clutches, medical and parenting bags)
- UMBRELLAS
- Stick, poles, signs larger than 11″x17″
- Seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
- Coolers, hard-side cups
- Outside food & beverage
- Laser pointers, flashlights
- Unauthorized solicitation, handbills, giveaways or sampling
- WEAPONS OF ANY KIND
For a full list of items and additional information on these security policies, click here.