Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker reveal sex of new baby with literal drum roll

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed the sex of their first baby together with a literal drum roll.

Kardashian has shared a video on her Instagram showing her and the Blink-182 drummer sitting by his drum kit. After a brief back-and-forth about the presence of a "pyro guy," Barker started rolling on the snare, leading up to an explosion of blue confetti.

Naturally, people in the comments are suggesting the couple name the baby boy Kravis.

Kardashian revealed that she was expecting during a Blink-182 show earlier in June by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm pregnant," a reference to a moment from the band's classic "All the Small Things" video.

Both Kardashian and Barker each have three children from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.