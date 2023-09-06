Kourtney Kardashian reveals her unborn baby boy underwent "urgent fetal surgery"

On Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram on Wednesday, September 6, she revealed that her unborn baby underwent "urgent fetal surgery."

The news comes days after an "urgent family matter" caused her husband, Travis Barker, to return to the States, and his band Blink-182 to reschedule its European tour.

She posted a black-and-white photo from the hospital, showing her left hand clasping Barker's heavily inked fingers.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kourtney wrote.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.

Kourtney said, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kardashian concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

In a social media post last week, the "All the Small Things" trio wrote, "Due to an urgent family matter, [drummer] Travis has had to return home to the States."

On Wednesday Barker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank fans and provide a tour update: "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

