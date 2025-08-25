'KPop Demon Hunters'﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office Mojo, KPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million.

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen's Honey Don't!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters -- $18 million

2. Weapons -- $15.6 million

3. Freakier Friday -- $9.2 million

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps -- $5.9 million

5. The Bad Guys 2 -- $5.1 million

6. Nobody 2 -- $3.7 million

7. Superman -- $3.43 million

8. The Naked Gun -- $2.95 million

9. Honey Don't! -- $2.95 million

10. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $2.1 million

