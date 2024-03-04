Kumail Nanjiani reportedly joining 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 4

Kumail Nanjiani has apparently checked into Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

One of the stars of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will play an "integral" part of the fourth season's investigation, Variety reported exclusively on Monday.

The role the Obi-Wan Kenobi veteran will be playing is still being kept under wraps, according to the trade. Indeed, Hulu is still mum about the development.

His addition to the cast is just the latest from the Emmy-nominated comedy: Recently, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek co-creator Eugene Levy and Flamin' Hot director and producer Eva Longoria were announced as new cast members for the series led by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

