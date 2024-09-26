Lake Mary Little League is honored at the pre-season NHL game in Orlando!

Lake Mary Little League The Lake Mary Little League team at the Kia Center in Orlando for a preseason NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

The ‘Sunshine State Showdown’ brought the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers to Orlando Wednesday night for a pre-season NHL game, but they weren’t the only stars on the ice!

Before the game started, the Little League World Series Champions Lake Mary All-Stars and their coaches came out to do the honorary puck drop.

When they made the announcement in the arena for the team to come out on the ice, you would’ve thought Hollywood movie stars were coming out because the crowd went wild with everyone clapping and cheering and most people on their feet cheering!

I had already spotted some of the team members around the arena before the game started (they’re easy to spot in the team shirts!) so I figured they would be recognized in some way but the crowd response just made it even cooler!