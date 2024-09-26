Lake Mary Little League is honored at the pre-season NHL game in Orlando!

Lake Mary Little League The Lake Mary Little League team at the Kia Center in Orlando for a preseason NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

The ‘Sunshine State Showdown’ brought the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers to Orlando Wednesday night for a pre-season NHL game, but they weren’t the only stars on the ice!

Before the game started, the Little League World Series Champions Lake Mary All-Stars and their coaches came out to do the honorary puck drop.

When they made the announcement in the arena for the team to come out on the ice, you would’ve thought Hollywood movie stars were coming out because the crowd went wild with everyone clapping and cheering and most people on their feet cheering!

I had already spotted some of the team members around the arena before the game started (they’re easy to spot in the team shirts!) so I figured they would be recognized in some way but the crowd response just made it even cooler!

Lake Mary Little League The Lake Mary Little League team at the Kia Center in Orlando for a preseason NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!