LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and more in spooky trailer to Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

Disney has dropped the trailer to its theme park attraction-based movie Haunted Mansion, and it's as full of stars as it is ghosts.

At its opening, LaKeith Stanfield dares to step into the titular dwelling, only to be warned by Rosario Dawson's character, "I should warn you before you enter, this could change the course of your entire life."

"I'm not afraid of a couple of ghosts," he replies.

He seems to immediately regret the decision, as the house is chockablock with specters — and like the Disney ride, plenty of haunted mirrors.

"This mansion is unhinged," Owen Wilson's character, an exorcist, says.

"These ghosts definitely don't want to leave," says Tiffany Haddish's character, dressed up as a fortune teller.

"Death lurks around every corner," Danny DeVito's Bruce warns Stanfield's traveler, who dodges ghostly bullets, blades and more.

The trailer also gives peeks at its Oscar winning co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota and Jared Leto, portraying Alistair Crump aka The Hatbox Ghost, as seen on the ride.

The studio teases, "Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."

Haunted Mansion opens in theaters on July 28.

