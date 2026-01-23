The largest Great White shark on record was just pinged in Volusia County

While the rest of the country is getting hit hard by a Winter storm with lots of snow and ice, we here in Central Florida will be in shorts and sweating. The high this Sunday in Orlando will be 85, beach weather!

However, if you plan on going to the beach this weekend, don’t go in the water. “The Contender” was pinged in Volusia County, yes this massive Great White shark has been named “The Contender.” He’s 14′ feet long, weighs more than 1600 pounds and get this, he’s the largest shark to ever be recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. And yes, he’s right here off of our East Coast.

According to News 6, he was pinged several months ago in Canada. But just like the rest of the snowbirds that come South to the warmer temperatures, “The Contender” did the same thing. Earlier this week, he was pinged in Daytona Beach and was swimming South towards Sebastian as he moves through Volusia County.

The good news is he probably won’t be hanging out too long in the “Shark Capital of the World.” Shark experts say more than likely he will head back North to Canada in the Spring.