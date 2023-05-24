Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner, known for her sultry voice and a string of Platinum hits, has died at age 83.

The news was confirmed on Turner's official Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement said on Facebook. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner became one of her era's most enduring female artists, with smash hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It?" and memorable movie appearances.

Rolling Stone once named her "one of the greatest singers of all time."

Alongside her ex-husband, Ike Turner, she released hits such as "River Deep – Mountain High" and "Proud Mary."

