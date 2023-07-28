Lenny Gabella | Honoree for July 28th, 2023

Lenny was nominated by his wife, Shanell, who said “I, a nurse myself, nominate my high school sweetheart, paramedic and firefighter Lenny Gabella of Apopka Fire Department. Father of our three sons, he is well known and active in his community volunteering to coach several different sports teams from football to baseball. All the children and parents love him. He lost his AFD brother last year in a tragic accident on duty. He received a green cross award for rescuing him and keeping him stable all the way to the hospital where he later fought for 16 days. Despite any obstacles he has faced, one of being losing his mother to cancer at the age of 16, he continues to strive to be the best man for anyone around him. He is an amazing husband, father, son and brother. Anyone who knows Lenny Gabella knows he without a doubt deserves this recognition.

Lenny, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets to see George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Hard Rock Live on November 1st, 2023.

