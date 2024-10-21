Leslie Uggams on her "amazing" reinvention thanks to 'Deadpool' and 'Fallout'

Leslie Uggams was already an entertainment legend before a whole new generation got introduced to her thanks to her role as Deadpool's potty-mouthed roommate and sidekick Blind Al in 2016's Deadpool.

She reappeared in that blockbuster's hit sequel in 2018 and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most recent installment, the smash Deadpool and Wolverine. In between that, she also snagged a co-starring role in the Prime Video series Fallout.

"It's amazing, isn't it?" she enthused to ABC Audio about her career resurgence.

Uggams took part in an event at New York City Comic Con over the weekend that saw a gaggle of Deadpool costumers board a tour bus and travel through the city.

"I didn't get to ride with them. But I tell you, it's so comforting to see how many people love Deadpool and are willing to get in those outfits because it ain't easy."

Between her role in the hit franchise and Fallout, the 81-year-old singer and actress says, "I'm having so much fun. I can't tell you the fun I've been having."

