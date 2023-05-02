Lights out at late night shows over WGA strike, with one exception

As expected, the first casualty of the writers strike is late night TV. ABC Audio has confirmed NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will air repeats starting Tuesday, May 2, as will Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

The Daily Show will also be affected by the strike; the show had been finding success with a rotating series of guest hosts following Trevor Noah's exit in September. Its current week of shows, hosted by Dulcé Sloan, will also go dark, and reruns will air in its place "until further notice."

Saturday Night Live was gearing up for former cast member-turned-Bupkis star Pete Davidson to take the stage at Studio 8H as a first-time host on Saturday, joined by Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest. But reps for the show tell ABC Audio the show won't go forward as planned, and reruns will air in SNL's time slot starting this week.

In fact, the only late night show that will keep the lights on will be Gutfeld! on Fox News Channel, ABC Audio has confirmed. The upstart has performed consistently well in the ratings, and ranked as the number one late night show from August to December 2022.

