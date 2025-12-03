Lil Baby drops “The Leaks”... new mixtape on his 31st birthday

“Treat yourself!” Is there anything better than gifting yourself something you know you’ll love on your birthday? Today,
Lil Baby turns 31 years old, but also he dropped his new mixtape, “The Leaks”. The mixtape is part of his “WHAM Wednesdays” series where he releases a new song and music video every Wednesday through the end of 2025.
The 15-track mixtape features collabs with Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty.
