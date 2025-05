Lillian was nominated by her friend Sarah who says, “Lillian is the fire marshal for Lake Mary. She is a hard worker and very caring. She goes above and beyond for the people in her community. She just lost her mom so things have been tough for her lately. She so deserves this.”

Lillian, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road.

