Lily Collins spills about 'Emily in Paris' season 4

Lily Collins is sharing how she saw herself in her Emily in Paris character on the upcoming season of the hit show.

In an interview with InStyle as the magazine's Fall 2024 cover star, Collins shared how she "found more of myself in Emily this season."

"Seeing Emily's confidence rise in her job and taking new risks in fashion," she added in a video interview. "New risks that some people might think are not as risky as her first ones -- that to Emily is more risky. So being more pared down and minimalistic is more risky to Emily."

"And that's a little more closer to home for me," Collins said.

When Collins first started to play Emily in the show, she said she struggled with how to "make her different," as well as Emily's perfectionist tendencies.

"This idea of perfection, needing to just always feel ready to go, always feeling like your perfect self," she said. "That's not how I want to live my life, especially at 35."

While the actress said she struggled with that in the beginning with Emily, she said that the character has also helped her find her sense of style.

Collins teases "the season of vulnerability" for the hit show. "I'm excited for people to see the transition this season," she said. "I'm proud of it."

Part one of Emily in Paris season four arrives on Netflix on Aug. 15. Part two will follow on Sept. 12.

