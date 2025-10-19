Limp Bizkit announces the passing of their bassist, Sam Rivers

KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau at Doheny State Beach on June 08, 2019 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ)
By Jay Edwards

Limp Bizkit announced Saturday night that their bass player, Sam Rivers, had passed away at the age of 48-years old.

According to a post shared on the band’s Instagram, they shared:

“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat...

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

Sam was one of the founding members of the Jacksonville-born band Limp Bizkit, which began back in 1994.

No cause of death has been given for Sam.

