Limp Bizkit announces the passing of their bassist, Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit announced Saturday night that their bass player, Sam Rivers, had passed away at the age of 48-years old.
According to a post shared on the band’s Instagram, they shared:
“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat...
“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”
Sam was one of the founding members of the Jacksonville-born band Limp Bizkit, which began back in 1994.
No cause of death has been given for Sam.