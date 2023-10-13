Lisa Pando | Honoree for October 13th, 2023

First Responder Friday

Lisa was nominated by her fiancé, Fred, who shared how “I am nominating Lisa Pando, RN. She selflessly cares for the elderly. She comes home tired after long days, but continues to care for her loved ones without complaint. Her staff loves her and her bosses couldn’t do it without her. She is smart and beautiful inside and out! She is the first to respond to a code and also the last to leave a dying patients bedside. She has always said no one should be alone at the end. She goes above and beyond without recognition so this recognition”.

Lisa, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!