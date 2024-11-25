Live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie gets teaser with Stitch wreaking havoc on a beach

The live-action Lilo & Stitch movie has a brand-new teaser for its reimagined 2025 film.

In the teaser released by Disney on Monday, a swooping shot of an ocean reveals a beach where Stitch can be seen in live-action form wreaking havoc, loudly giggling while destroying sand castles. The character maintained his long droopy ears and blue fur, made iconic in the 2002 original movie.

"A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family," read a synopsis for the film.

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere and Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, are set to star, with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis in key roles. Dean Fleischer Camp directs the film.

The final shot of the teaser notes that Lilo & Stitch is set to hit theaters on Memorial Day 2025, while Stitch sniffs and licks the message off the screen.

The 2002 version of the film featured the story of two sisters attempting to move on from the death of their parents, who adopt a strange-looking creature.

The film brought in over $245 million in worldwide box office and sprouted several follow-up projects, including Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch.

Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin will produce the new film with Louie Provost, Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin executive producing.

