LL Cool J moving from 'NCIS: Los Angeles' to 'Hawai'i' in recurring role

©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

By Stephen Iervolino

Fans of NCIS: Hawaii were treated to a surprise stinger at the second season's finale Monday night, when NCIS: Los Angles vet LL Cool J's Sam Hanna showed up.

CBS has just announced that won't be the last you'll see of him, either: LL, born James Todd Smith, will be a recurring guest star on the hit spinoff, just as NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up for good on Sunday night after 14 seasons.

"One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai'i is the show's ability to bring the franchise together," enthused series lead Vanessa Lachey.

"We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai'i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process," she added.

Lachey closed by saying, "Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It's going to be a fun ride!"

For their part, executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber commented, "All of us at NCIS: Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!