Longtime Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell to release memoir

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Perform At The Fonda Theatre LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Tom Petty (R) and the Heartbreakers, with musician Mike Campbell perform at the Fonda Theatre on June 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of Tom Petty (I mean, who isn’t?), you might want to pick up this book coming out next year. Mike Campbell, the longtime guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, has written a memoir set to come out March 18, 2025.

It’s called “Heartbreaker,” and it follows Campbell’s full career from growing up as “a poor kid from Jacksonville,” to joining up with Tom Petty in the 1970s and his later solo career and stint with Fleetwood Mac.

According to “People,” Mike calls it “a story of hope, redemption, and gratitude, a testimonial that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth.”







