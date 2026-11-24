Macaulay Culkin, Constance Wu to star in new A24 film

Macaulay Culkin attends Warner Bros. Television Group's 78th PrimeTime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration on Sept. 13, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Constance Wu attends 'The Terminal List' season 2 premiere on Oct. 20, 2026, in New York City. (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Macaulay Culkin and Constance Wu are teaming up for a film.

The actors are set to star in a new A24 film from director Walter Woodman, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Filling out the rest of the film's cast are Ken Leung, Veronika Slowikowska, David Klein and newcomer Ethan Eng.

This marks Woodman's directorial debut. Woodman is part of the Canadian indie pop band and filmmaking collective called shy kids.

Woodman and shy kids previously made Air Head, one of the first artificial intelligence-generated short films ever created, in 2024. It is not yet clear if AI will be involved in this upcoming project for A24.

The currently untitled film is described as a genre-bending, coming-of-age story set against the birth of the internet. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

In addition to directing the film, Woodman co-wrote it alongside Gregory Calderone, Patrick Cederberg, Sidney Leeder and Alexander Weinstein.

Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton and Nick Krishnamurthy are set to produce the film for the company Esmail Corp. Sam Pressman and Max Loeb produce the project for Pressman Film, Sidney Leeder produces for shy kids and Zach Vargas-Sullivan produces for A24.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.