Mandatory curfews announced for some Central Florida communities

As we all prepare for the impact Hurricane Milton will have on us here in Central Florida, County officials have gone ahead and put mandatory curfews in place. As more get announced, this list will continue to be updated. Keep in mind, this curfew might not pertain to essential workers or those authorized to travel before, during or after the storm.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

A mandatory curfew will go into effect starting Wednesday (10/9) at 8pm until Thursday (10/10) at 10am.





VOLUSIA COUNTY

A mandatory curfew will go into effect starting Wednesday (10/9) at 8pm until Thursday (10/10) at 8am.





SEMINOLE COUNTY

As of 2pm, County officials have not announced a curfew in place. However, that could change in the near future.





FLAGLER COUNTY

A mandatory curfew will go into effect Wednesday (10/9) at 7 pm and will run through 7:30am on Thursday (10/10).





ORANGE COUNTY

As of 2pm, no word on a curfew in effect for Orange County residents.