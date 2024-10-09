Mandatory curfews announced for some Central Florida communities

By Jay Edwards

As we all prepare for the impact Hurricane Milton will have on us here in Central Florida, County officials have gone ahead and put mandatory curfews in place. As more get announced, this list will continue to be updated. Keep in mind, this curfew might not pertain to essential workers or those authorized to travel before, during or after the storm.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

A mandatory curfew will go into effect starting Wednesday (10/9) at 8pm until Thursday (10/10) at 10am.


VOLUSIA COUNTY

A mandatory curfew will go into effect starting Wednesday (10/9) at 8pm until Thursday (10/10) at 8am.


SEMINOLE COUNTY

As of 2pm, County officials have not announced a curfew in place. However, that could change in the near future.


FLAGLER COUNTY

A mandatory curfew will go into effect Wednesday (10/9) at 7 pm and will run through 7:30am on Thursday (10/10).


ORANGE COUNTY

As of 2pm, no word on a curfew in effect for Orange County residents.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

