Mandy Moore expecting 3rd child: "Our own Big Three coming soon"

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting again!

The couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce they are expecting their third child, revealing they'll be adding a baby girl to their growing family.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon," Moore and Goldsmith wrote in a joint Instagram post, a reference to Moore's show This Is Us.

The pair added, "Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

A photo accompanying the post shows Moore and Goldsmith's two sons, Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 1, wearing shirts that say Big and Middle as they hold hands.

Moore and Goldsmith were engaged in September 2017 and married in November 2018.

