Marc Bultron|Honoree for December 5th, 2025

Marc was nominated by his girlfriend Isabelle who said, “Since the age of 18, he has dedicated his life to serving his country and community. He began his career in the U.S. Navy as an Equipment Operator, where he worked tirelessly to support missions and ensure the safety and success of his team. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he continued his lifelong commitment to service by becoming a firefighter. His leadership, work ethic, and compassion for others reflect the true spirit of a first responder, making him an exceptional candidate for this nomination.”

Marc, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage.

