Mattel Films shooting for another 'Barbie' with Monster High movie

Mattel Films has tapped Oscar-winning A Beautiful Mind screenwriter Akiva Goldsman to bring its line of Monster High dolls to the big screen in a live-action film.

The fashion dolls that were introduced by Mattel in 2010 depict the trendy teen offspring of famous movie monsters.

Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, said in an announcement, "Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals."

She added, "We're proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide."

For his part, Goldsman said, "I've been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I'm thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life."

As he referenced, the project is his second trip to the toy chest with the company: Goldsman is also producing Major Matt Mason starring Tom Hanks.

Goldsman, the producer of many projects, including the hit Paranormal Activity franchise, will produce Monster High under his Weed Road company.

