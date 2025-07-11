Matthew Bugara |Honoree for July 11th, 2025

Matthew was nominated by his mother Teresa who said, “He is an underground lineman and he is one of the hardest working person I know. He always shows up for work to help even with the hurricane. Even though he’s my son, he always tries his best to help everyone. .”

Matthew, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s “Bands, Brew, and Bar-B-que” with Blue Oyster Cult performing live on Sunday, July 20th, plus passes to meet the band, reserved seats for the show and sampler lanyards!

