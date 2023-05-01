Matthew Lawrence claims he was fired after being "propositioned" by director over superhero movie

On their Brotherly Love podcast, Joey, Andy and Matthew Lawrence discussed something they feel isn't talked about enough in show business: the so-called Hollywood "casting couch" when it comes to young male actors.

Matthew began by praising the #MeToo movement for exposing such abuse by those in power in the entertainment industry, but says it happens to guys, too — including himself.

"There's been many times in my life where I've been propositioned to get a huge role," Matthew explained. "I've lost my agency because I went to the hotel room — which I can't believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar Award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me."

He continued, "And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn't do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director's room."

He mentioned Terry Crews, who went public with an accusation against a powerful producer he claims groped him in public. Brendan Fraser also made headlines for accusing a former leader at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of doing the same.

"Terry Crews comes out and says it; people are laughing at him," Matthew said. "People don't support him. They kick him out. Why? Because he's a man that represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men."

He continued, "Not a lot of guys, in my opinion, have come out and talked about this in the industry. ... Now granted, it's probably about a third of what women go through. ... Men go through this as well, whether it's another woman or another man in power."

