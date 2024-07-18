Max drops new teaser for series 'Dune: Prophecy'

HBO has just dropped a new teaser to its forthcoming small-screen spin-off of the Warner Bros. blockbuster Dune franchise, along with news it will debut in November.

As reported, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides on the big screen, and "follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," according to the network.

"You wish to serve the great houses, and shape the flow of power, you must first exert power over yourself," a woman says in voice-over, as a group of the powerful sorority stand with their arms folded.

Debuting in the fall, the series is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's book Sisterhood of Dune, based on the world created by legendary sci-fi author Frank Herbert.

"The more influence our sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make," one of the group's leaders warns the others.

"Our hands our poised on the levers of power, but yet our grasp on it is still fragile," Emily Watson's Valya says. "I am trying to protect the Imperium."

The teaser shows there are plenty who aren't happy about the "sorceresses" having so much influence over the empire's rulers, which includes Mark Strong's Emperor Corrino.

A title card reads "True power begins with control," referencing The Voice, a powerful hypnotic-like skill the Bene Gesserit practice.

Watson's character ends the teaser with a stern, "Sacrifices must be made."

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television; Legendary produced the Academy Award-winning film and its hit sequel.

The series also stars Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Yerin Ha.

