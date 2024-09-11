Max's 'Dune: Prophecy' to invade New York Comic Con

Max's forthcoming small-screen spin-off of the hit Dune movie franchise will be invading New York Comic Con in October.

The streamer has announced the interactive Dune: Prophecy Experience will be unveiled at the annual event on Oct. 17 and run through Oct. 20.

The attraction "will transport participants to the mysterious world of Wallach IX, where The Voice will command them to undergo a series of trials reflecting the Sisterhood's rigorous training methods."

The ad copy teases, "Those who heed the commands of the Sisterhood and successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with exclusive NYCC swag."

On that same day, at the Empire Stage at the convention center, there will be a panel discussion and the debut of a new trailer to the anticipated series. Taking part will be cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jessica Barden, as well as showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, and executive producer Jordan Goldberg.

As reported, the series takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

The series will serve as the origin story of the powerful sect known as the Bene Gesserit "during one of the most turbulent and pivotal turning points in the Dune universe's history."

Dune: Prophecy debuts on Max in November.



Pia Barlow, HBO and Max's executive vice president of originals marketing, enthused, "By offering interactive experiences, panels, and special screenings, we're bringing the epic story of the Sisterhood to life, allowing fans to connect with the series in a whole new way before its premiere this November."

She adds, "We can't wait for fans to dive into the world of Dune: Prophecy."





