Maya Rudolph reportedly reelected to portray Kamala Harris on 'Saturday Night Live' through 2024 election

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

While voters ultimately will make their choice for president in November, Deadline is reporting Saturday Night Live has reelected former cast member Maya Rudolph to again play Vice President Kamala Harris when the show returns this fall.

Harris, of course, is now the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee after President Joe Biden's announcement on July 21 that he was dropping out of the 2024 race.

The Loot star first played "America's fun aunt" on SNL during the 2019 primaries, earning a shout-out from the real Harris for her efforts. In 2020, when Biden chose Harris to be his running mate, Maya earned an Emmy for her portrayal.

Maya's appointment will continue through the 2024 election, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!