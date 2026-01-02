Maya Tolentino|Honoree for January 2nd, 2026

Maya Tolentino was nominated by her coworker Steven who said, “She is a member of the community where Ofc. Tolentino has served for the past 9 years. She takes the time to talk and get to know her community. This really helped me to humanize the badge and hold a better sense of trust with our officers in the area. This recognition can show others to work together to better prevent and solve crimes. Bravo Ofc. Tolentino! ”

Maya, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Splitsville at Disney Springs.

