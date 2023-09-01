Megan Chenoweth | Honoree for September 1st, 2023

Megan was nominated by her husband, Derek, who said “She is a NICU nurse at Advent Health Orlando and part of the elite NICU delivery team. She is one of a handful of nurses out of 250 with the training and experience to assist with the most high risk baby deliveries. It is her job to stabilize the baby for transport to the NICU floor for further care. She leaves her police officer husband and 2 year old son to work 13 hour days saving babies”.

Megan, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a one night hotel stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

