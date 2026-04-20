'Melrose Place,' 'Days of Our Lives' star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles on shows including Days of Our Lives and films including Starship Troopers, has died at age 57, his representative confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Muldoon rose to fame in the early 1990s with his role on Days of Our Lives, on which he originated the role of Austin Reed. He later starred on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place and had a recurring role on Saved By the Bell.

Days of Our Lives paid tribute to its former star on Monday, writing in an Instagram post, "The Days of our Lives family is saddened by the news of Patrick's untimely passing."

"As the original 'Austin Reed,' he left an indelible mark in Salem both personally and professionally. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, and he will be missed by all of us," the soap opera posted, alongside a series of photos of Muldoon.

Allison Sweeney, who co-starred with Muldoon on Days of Our Lives, shared memories of the actor in a post on X Monday, writing, "Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit. I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed."

Lisa Rinna, who also starred alongside Muldoon on Days, posted a photo of the pair together in an Instagram Story, alongside a broken heart emoji.

In addition to his TV roles, Muldoon acted on the big screen, including the 1997 movie Starship Troopers, playing the role of Zander Barcalow.

Over his decadeslong acting career, Muldoon accrued nearly 100 acting credits, as well as more than one dozen producing credits and several soundtrack credits, according to IMDb.

Just days before his death, Muldoon shared a post on Instagram promoting a new film he was working on, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz.

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