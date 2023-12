Merry was nominated by her Husband, Scott, who shared how “Merry is a Registered nurse on the PCU unit at Advent Health in Davenport. She goes above and beyond to help her patients. She was at the front when COVID hit Merry is an exceptional nurse she has countless thank you letters from patients.”

Merry, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

