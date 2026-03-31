Metallica’s “All Within My Hands” charity makes $125,000 donation

Not only are they one of the greatest metal bands of all-time, but they’re great guys, too.

In case you weren’t aware, Metallica has their own foundation called “All Within My Hands.” It’s described as a a foundation “Creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

Well, they’re not afraid to open their wallets and help out when a community is need and here’s a perfect example.

“All Within My Hands” just made a $125,000 donation to the flood relief efforts in Hawaii. The flooding is the worst Hawaii has seen in more than two decades, causing over a billion dollars in damage.

Metallica actually paired up with Jason Momoa in the efforts to help Hawaii and those affected. To learn more about the relief efforts, you can read more on Metallica’s site here.