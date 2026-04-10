Metallica teams up for their own line with Dr. Martens

If you’re a Metallica fan and a fan of Dr. Martens, we have the perfect pairing for you!

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Metallica for what they describe as...

"We’ve partnered with the band that brought metal kicking and screaming to the global stage. Our limited-edition 1460 boot is a testament to the enduring impact Metallica’s music has on their legions of fans. Cut from durable Backhand leather and emblazoned with artwork from Metallica’s seminal 1988 Damaged Justice tour, created by the artist Pushead."

They’ll run you around $180-$200 and you can check out the collaboration on the Dr. Martens website HERE.