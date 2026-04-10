Metallica teams up for their own line with Dr. Martens

James Hetfield: Metallica's lead singer has COVID-19, the band announced Saturday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

If you’re a Metallica fan and a fan of Dr. Martens, we have the perfect pairing for you!

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Metallica for what they describe as...

"We’ve partnered with the band that brought metal kicking and screaming to the global stage. Our limited-edition 1460 boot is a testament to the enduring impact Metallica’s music has on their legions of fans. Cut from durable Backhand leather and emblazoned with artwork from Metallica’s seminal 1988 Damaged Justice tour, created by the artist Pushead."

They’ll run you around $180-$200 and you can check out the collaboration on the Dr. Martens website HERE.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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